Ex-Red shuts down TalkSPORT pundit’s ‘pathetic’ Villarreal claim after Liverpool defeat: ‘I really don’t think’

Former Liverpool man Pedro Chirivella has shut down talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy after he suggested that Villarreal are a ‘disgrace’ and claimed that a fan could’ve partnered Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds defence.

The La Liga outfit have already defeated Juventus and Bayern Munich in the previous rounds of the competition but couldn’t handle the intensity and quality of Jurgen Klopp’s side last night as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

The tie is by no means over, though, and Liverpool travel to Spain next week for the second leg of the semi-final clash.

Chirivella, who spent time at Anfield between 2013 and 2020 was keen to defend the La Liga outfit, offering a reminder that Unai Emery’s side have defeated Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus in the space of a year.

He also highlighted the fact that ‘every team going to Anfield are having a tough game’ – his claim is supported by the fact that we’ve only lost one game at L4 all season – that was against Inter Milan in March.

The Yellows are only competing in this season’s Champions League due to the fact they won the Europa League last season after defeating United in the final.

Villarreal certainly aren’t European giants, but they have proved this season that they can mix it with the big boys and Liverpool should be credited for their performance rather than suggesting Emery’s side were poor.

Our intense pressing all over the pitch was quality and we came out for the second half firing after the Spaniards defended resolutely in the first period.

You can see Chirivella’s response to Cundy’s comments below via his Twitter page:

I really don’t think a disgraceful team beats Arsenal United Bayern and Juve in the space of a year, also I don’t think a pathetic team wins the Europa League last season, they are playing the best team in Europe at the moment. Every team going to Anfield are having a tough game. https://t.co/OXHV1NTR3r — Pedro Chirivella (@pedrochb97) April 28, 2022