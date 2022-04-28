‘It feels like it’s Liverpool’s competition’ – Jamie Carragher weighs in on whether his former side can taste success in this season’s Champions League and claims ‘they’ve got one foot in the final’

Jamie Carragher has tipped Liverpool to lift their seventh European Cup this season but admitted that he thinks Manchester City will pip them to the Premier League title this term.

The Reds defeated Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final clash yesterday and remain one point behind the Cityzens in the English top flight.

Pep Guardiola’s side are competing against Real Madrid in the other semi-final of Europe’s premier competition and hold a 4-3 lead over the La Liga outfit heading into next week’s second-leg clash in the Spanish capital.

Ex-Red Carragher explained how he can see the remainder of the season panning out for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I think Liverpool will win the Champions League. The league I’m not so sure, Manchester City have the slight advantage in that if they win all their games they’ve won the league,” he told CBS Sports (via the Metro).

“This weekend is absolutely vital in terms of the Premier League. That is a tough assignment for Liverpool, the turnaround hours wise the manager has mentioned.

“If Liverpool can get through this weekend still being in the same position they’re in with with Manchester City I still think they’ve got a great chance with the league but that’s up to Manchester City.

“But the Champions League, it feels like it’s Liverpool’s competition and they’ve got one foot in the final and I don’t think anyone else can say that.

“I think Madrid will go through. When you miss that many chances in the first leg you have got a massive problem. It’s a big standout game.”

Although we have a two-goal lead over Unai Emery’s side, we still have a lot of work to do Estadio de la Cerámica next week.

You’d expect them to pose us more problems with them being the home side so we’ll have to be defensively resolute and hope to take any chances that come our way.

Following our success in the League Cup back in February and our impending FA Cup final clash with Chelsea next month, we do remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple.

What will happen remains to be seen, but this really does have the potential to be the club’s greatest ever season.

Let’s enjoy the ride and offer the lads as much support as possible in the coming weeks – they’ll certainly need us!

