Jurgen Klopp has signed a new Liverpool contract until 2026 – The Athletic

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have signed a contract extension at Liverpool that will keep him at the club until 2026.

The German’s current deal was set to expire in 2024, but a deal to extend that contract by a further two years has now been signed, that’s according to The Athletic.

There was uncertainty surrounding where the former Borussia Dortmund boss would go when his time on Merseyside came to an end but supporters of the Reds will be delighted to hear the latest news.

The 54-year-old arrived at L4 back in 2015 and has brought real success to the club since joining.

Securing Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup success has been achieved as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The news of the contract extension comes after Neil Jones had confirmed that the German was willing to remain at the club beyond his current deal.

This season his side remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple.

Following the defeat of Chelsea in the League Cup final in February, Liverpool will face Thomas Tuchel’s side again in the FA Cup final next month as well as being one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race with five games remaining.

Last night, goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane ensured the Merseysiders will take a 2-0 lead to Spain ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Villarreal.

This season has the potential to be the club’s greatest ever campaign, and with the latest news of a contract extension for Klopp, supporters can expect the thrilling journey to continue for a few more years.

