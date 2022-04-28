Jurgen Klopp indicates ‘he’s willing’ to extend Liverpool contract in huge update – reliable journalist Neil Jones

Neil Jones has revealed that Liverpool are set to ‘open talks’ with boss Jurgen Klopp over the possibility of extending his stay at Anfield.

The Goal journalist shared the update on Twitter, with the German’s current terms set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Liverpool are to open talks with Jurgen Klopp over a new contract, with the Reds boss having indicated he's willing to stay at the club beyond 2023.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 28, 2022

The German’s men are currently on track for a slice of history with their pursuit of a sensational quadruple trophy haul following their successful fight for the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign.

Another cup final beckons against Chelsea in the form of the FA Cup, with us already having put one leg in the final of the Champions League after securing a 2-0 first leg semi-final win over Villarreal.

Should we manage to surmount the one-point gap between ourselves and Manchester City too, fans across the globe will have to feel reasonably assured over our chances of carving a permanent place in club folklore.

It’s often been said that whether Klopp will stay at Liverpool beyond his contract expiration date will rely hugely on his energy levels – securing a famous quadruple (or, at the very least, getting close) would, one imagine, reinvigorate the 54-year-old’s enthusiasm for the role (not to say it was ever lacking!).

With much of our stunning success attributed to the transformational work spearheaded by our former Mainz head coach, getting him to commit a few more years to the club to help oversee the development of talents like Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate would be massive.

