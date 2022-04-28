Jurgen Klopp’s new contract contains stunning option that will delight Liverpool fans after reported extension agreement

Jurgen Klopp is said to have initiated the contract talks that led to him allegedly agreeing to a four-year deal that keeps him at Liverpool until 2026.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from reliable journalist, David Maddock, with it being reported that the German could yet further extend his time at Anfield beyond the date in question.

Breaking on Klopp: *Agreed 4 yr deal

*Replaces current deal, runs to 2026

*Option for longer

*Staff extend

*Backing for signings

*Wants Salah & Mane sorted

*Klopp initiated deal, to build dynasty

*Energised by players couldn't walk away FAR MORE HEREON KLOPP'S THOUGHTS⬇️#LFC https://t.co/drD8ydQZcg — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) April 28, 2022

The former Mainz boss had appeared to previously infer that the 2024 end date was non-negotiable, with his enthusiasm for the role waning slightly – as became particularly apparent during the injury-hit campaign of 2020/21.

With us on the hunt for a historic quadruple and this Liverpool squad looking the vision of near-perfection, it’s not hard to see why such a significant u-turn has occurred on the manager’s part.

Even if we do fail in our attempt to carve a place in history for this terrific outfit the 54-year-old has helped assemble, the future looks far from unpleasant.

Add on top another two years to the grand Klopp years and it’ll be exciting to see how we further evolve under the talismanic coach.

