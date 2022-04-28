Opinion: 10 years of Jurgen Klopp – what signing a contract extension will mean for Liverpool and how the club will look in 2026

At this stage it’s still reportedly but… Jurgen Klopp is set to extend his stay at Anfield until 2026.

The 54-year-old will be 58 when this (reported) new deal comes to a close and after confirming there would be “no chance” he would manage into his seventies, perhaps his sixties are impossible too.

Let’s say this is the final deal, which we sincerely hope it isn’t, then the boss will leave as the fourth longest serving manager at our club, ahead of Bob Paisley (8 years) and behind only George Kay (14), Bill Shankly (14) and Tom Watson (18).

This shows how long his tenure will be at the close of this latest (reported) contract and to be in the job that long, you have to be good and also have to build a team for the future.

At this point in 2026; James Milner will be 40, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson will be 35, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane will be 34, Mo Salah and Alisson Becker will be 33.

The German will now have the task of building a new team to go along with the exciting players already at the club. It will be so interesting to see where the squad will be in four years’ time.

Marquee signings, affordable purchases, growing stature of squad players or developed youth products – FSG will have to back the boss and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t trust his judgement.

To have the coaching staff alongside him will be huge too and in Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders, we’ll have two stalwarts of our famous club – when the new (reported) deal comes to a close.

Talk will turn to the future, who’s next in the hotseat and who will we sign next?

Now isn’t the time for that, as we no longer doubt if our team is one of the best in the world – we believe.

Jurgen Norbert Klopp has made this team a bastion of invincibility and we could very well see him depart as the greatest manager to have ever sat in Anfield’s famous dugout.

For any player or supporter, this is the place to be for the next four years – strap yourself in and enjoy the ride!

