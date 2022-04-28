(Photo) Sean Cox returns to Anfield for the first time in two years for Liverpool v Villarreal clash and is pictured alongside Kenny Dalglish, Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool supporter Sean Cox was back amongst the Anfield crowd last night to witness the Reds defeat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash.

The Irishman was pictured alongside Kenny Dalglish, Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk as the popular figures welcomed Cox back to L4 for the first time in two years.

The big Dutchman even presented Cox with one of his shirts in a lovely gesture.

Back in April 2018, before Liverpool’s clash with Italian side AS Roma in the same round of Europe’s premier competition, Cox was attacked by hooligans from the Serie A outfit outside Anfield.

He took a severe blow to the head which left him in a coma and hospitalised for over seven months – three supporters of the Rome outfit were arrested but have since been released from prison without serving their full terms.

READ MORE: (Video) Thierry Henry eulogises over Mo Salah’s ‘outstanding’ assist for Sadio Mane and why he’s ‘better than what he used to be’

Cox will have been delighted with the performance as goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane leave us in a great position to advance through to the final where we’ll meet the winner of the other semi-final clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

He’s shown real strength in recent years with his rehabilitation and everyone wishes him all the best for the future and his continued recovery from such a horrific attack.

YNWA, Sean.

You can see the images below via @Watch_LFC on Twitter.

Wonderful to see Sean Cox back at Anfield tonight after what happened to him 👏 pic.twitter.com/NVq7aUPEyi — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 28, 2022

#Ep46 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): Tsimikas exit rumour, Emery’s warning… & more!