(Photo) ‘The beers are on me’ – Villarreal fan shares gracious post after superb Liverpool experience

One Villarreal supporter shared his appreciation for well-known Liverpool bar, Taggy’s, after enjoying ‘one of the greatest experiences in my life by far’.

The establishment in question has been host to the odd famous face, including Homeland‘s Damian Lewis and singer-songwriter, Jamie Webster.

It’s fair to say that the La Liga outfit’s travelling support was one of the soundest we’ve ever had the pleasure to welcome at Anfield, and we’ve no doubt many a fan will be looking forward to the return trip for the second leg of our Champions League semi-final.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy @javivalle17:

I will never forget what @taggysbar did for me. One of the greatest experiences in my life by far and I always be grateful. The beers are on me in Vila-real https://t.co/xYdWEoAyTo — Javier Valle Cebrián (@javivalle17) April 27, 2022