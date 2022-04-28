The adorable moment that Alberto Moreno reunited with his former Liverpool teammates on his return to Anfield

After spending five years on Merseyside, Alberto Moreno returned to see a few familiar faces inside Anfield.

Due to injury, the Spaniard was unable to partake in the game with Villarreal and had to watch Liverpool’s 2-0 victory from the stands.

Despite this though, he looked very happy to reunite with several old teammates inside the stadium and the image of him with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker is great.

READ MORE: (Video) Unai Emery vows to make Liverpool ‘suffer’ in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final

The 29-year-old left after our 2019 Champions League success and is now hoping that he can witness our European downfall, when the sides head to the Estadio de la Cerámica for the second leg.

Other than the 90 minutes though, it’s clear that the left-back has many happy memories of playing for the Reds and will no doubt be cheering us on in the final – should we get there.

It’s always great to see ex-players so happy to return to the club, it shows how strong the bond is within our dressing room and with our brilliant fans.

You can view the image of Moreno via Reddit user u/malushanks95:

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!