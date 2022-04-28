Thierry Henry claims a ‘lucky goal’ bailed Liverpool out against Villarreal and suggests Jurgen Klopp’s side need ‘luck’ as they remain in contention for a glorious quadruple

Thierry Henry has claimed that Liverpool ‘weren’t showing a lot’ against Villarreal last night before a deflected Jordan Henderson cross found the back of the net and sent the Reds on their way to a 2-0 win over the La Liga outfit at Anfield.

The Frenchman explained that Jurgen Klopp’s side were ‘lucky’ to find the breakthrough but insisted that when you’re in contention for numerous trophies, sometimes you need luck.

“If you look at the game, I think a lucky goal bailed them out, for me,” said Henry (as quoted by Football 365).

“I think they would have knocked on the door, if not all night.

“It’s a lucky goal, the own goal of Villarreal is a lucky goal and I think, before that, they weren’t showing a lot.

“But, along the way, I would say, when you are going for the quadruple, then you need to have that luck. And, after that, there is nothing about luck.”

During the first period last night, the Spaniards defended resolutely and frustration was beginning to creep in amongst some inside the ground.

However, we came out firing after the break, in a similar fashion to the way we did against Everton on Sunday, and two quickfire goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane now have us in a great position to progress through to the final.

Hendo’s opener certainly took a huge deflection and we did have a major slice of luck, but you earn your own luck in football and our performance was impressive and we deservedly hold a lead over Unai Emery’s side.

Let’s hope for a similar showing in Spain next week, but first our attention turns to Saturday’s lunchtime clash with Newcastle at St. James Park.

Three points please, Reds!

