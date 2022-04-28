(Video) Adrian shares video from the team bus as Liverpool fans welcome the coaches to Anfield for Champions League semi-final

Liverpool supporters were out in force, as they welcomed Adrian and the rest of the team on their bus journey to Anfield ahead of a big European night.

Other than a possible Premier League trophy win, our home stadium won’t take place to any bigger games than the Champions League semi-final and our fans made sure the players felt welcome.

Scarves, smoke bombs and songs aplenty, it was a brilliant insight into what the 90 minutes was going to be like for our players and also the Villarreal squad.

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk admits the quadruple chances are ‘looking good’ but reminds supporters ‘we have only the Carabao Cup’

When you see players recording and sharing videos like this, it shows that they appreciate the support and enjoy the atmosphere.

How great must it feel to play for fans like ours? Adrian was clearly appreciative and couldn’t help but capture the moment.

Let’s hope we finish the job in Spain and continue our pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

You can watch the video of the bus welcoming courtesy of Adrian’s Instagram account (via Reddit user u/coltlady):

#Ep46 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): Tsimikas exit rumour, Emery’s warning… & more!