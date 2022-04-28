(Video) ‘I’m in love with here and I feel fine’ – Klopp sings message to fans to the tune of new chant dedicated to him

Jurgen Klopp confirmed reports that alleged he had penned a new contract keeping him and key coaches, Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders, at Liverpool until 2026.

The German hinted at the decision prior to an official announcement in a short clip of him singing to the tune of a new fan chant dedicated to the 54-year-old.

Having enjoyed some great moments already during his Anfield tenure, it’ll be exciting to see what else the boss can accomplish at the helm of the side for the next four years.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: