(Video) “It went straight in!” – Jordan Henderson kids Andy Robertson about his deflected opening goal in the semi-final

Jordan Henderson doesn’t get too many goals and scoring in a Champions League semi-final would have been his biggest yet.

Speaking with BT Sport, the 31-year-old was asked about whether the goal took a deflection: “Did it? I thought it went straight in! Yeah, a little bit lucky but it was good play and good build up.

“Little bit lucky, off the ‘keeper I think and then the post but you need a bit of luck when the team’s in a low block but we got that with the first”.

We certainly got a bit of luck with Pervis Estupinan deflecting the effort toward goal and Geronimo Rulli then tried but failed to stop it hitting the back of the net.

The face of Andy Robertson after the skipper spoke shows that he fully convinced his teammate that he thought it was his goal.

It’s great to see this relationship between the players and the control our No.14 had over his teammate in this interview.

You can watch Henderson and Robertson’s interview via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"I thought it went straight in?" 😉 Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson share a joke over Liverpool's opening goal as they reflect on a job well done at Anfield 🙌 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/R9eeeBBpYb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2022

