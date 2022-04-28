(Video) Juan Foyth squares up to Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold at full-time of the Champions League semi-final

Liverpool had won the game 2-0 and as all the players exited the pitch, Juan Foyth decided he wasn’t happy with several members of our squad.

The Argentine appeared to approach Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold with some choice words, before then being halted by two other Reds.

Adrian walked to the former Tottenham Hotspur man and shoved him away, then Jordan Henderson had an impolite message for the 24-year-old as well.

READ MORE: Alberto Moreno on how Liverpool are ‘one more’ step above ‘Juve, Bayern, United or Atalanta’ and ‘amazing’ Anfield atmosphere

It’s not clear what started the incident but the calm reaction of our No.66 seemed to suggest he may have done something that upset the Villarreal man.

Great to see the unity between the boss and all the players too, they were obviously keen to back each other up on this one.

Following the reaction from the four men, it’s perhaps safe to assume that the defender won’t be trying any similar tricks again.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Adrian, Klopp and Foyth courtesy of BT Sport (via @Naztee196 on Twitter):

Whys he crying for. You came and played anti football and now you can't do shit about it. pic.twitter.com/lE6le3YDmC — Nazty (@Naztee196) April 27, 2022

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!