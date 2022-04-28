(Video) Sadio Mane discusses how Jurgen Klopp has adapted training so that our Muslim stars can observe Ramadan

Throughout April, Sadio Mane has been observing Ramadan and he’s revealed how the club have helped him.

Speaking with beIN SPORTS, the 30-year-old said: “It’s not easy because playing and training and doing Ramadan is not easy at all.

“But before Ramadan we tried to speak with the captain [Henderson] to tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule and train in the morning.

“It’s easier for us. If you train in the morning then you have time to rest and go home. If you train around two or three, it’s gonna be tough!

“The coach said yes and I think that makes it easier and we’re trying to do our best”.

The Senegalese winger was then asked what it was like to fast during a match day: “It’s not easy, but like always the game day is something else!

“With Ramadan it’s tough but I think Liverpool, they try to make everything easier for us.

“We speak with our nutrionist, Mona, and especially before the game day she did everything easier for us to make sure we can do our Ramadan”.

It’s great that the club can be so flexible and that will certainly help our No.10, as well as Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Ibou Konate who are also not eating or drinking during daylight hours.

This ends on the 1st of May, so there isn’t long left but it certainly doesn’t appear to have affected any of our Muslim players on the pitch.

To hear that the players went to Jordan Henderson with their request, further demonstrates his role within the squad and what a brilliant leader he is.

