(Video) Thierry Henry eulogises over Mo Salah’s ‘outstanding’ assist for Sadio Mane and why he’s ‘better than what he used to be’

It’s a very safe bet to say that Thierry Henry enjoyed watching Mo Salah’s assist against Villarreal, as he couldn’t stop himself complimenting the goal.

Speaking on CBS Sport, the 44-year-old said: “To put the ball in between the legs of the defender, that’s outstanding.

“The pass from Salah was just outstanding there, we can talk about the line or whatever but Salah made that happen.

“That’s outstanding, you can’t defend that – look at the the ball, the ball can only be passed and go through that [gap]…

“That pass, this is why Mo Salah, this season, he is better than what he used to be because to make that ball go through the legs at a particular moment, and he meant to pass it to Mane – wow!”.

It does seem that the link up between our No.11 and No.10 is getting even stronger and they can’t help but set each other up, in front of goal.

The pass was Luis Suarez-esque, as the Egyptian found a way to get the ball between the legs of a defender and the ball was soon in the back of the net.

What a joy it is to watch Jurgen Klopp’s side in their free-flowing best.

You can watch Henry’s analysis of Salah’s pass courtesy of CBS Sport (via @SalahCentral on Twitter):

Thierry Henry on Salah’s assist last night: “That’s outstanding, the pass from Salah was just outstanding.” 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/4IfkuM6qj8 — Salah Central (@SalahCentral) April 28, 2022

