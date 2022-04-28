(Video) ‘Ulla wants to stay!’ – Jurgen Klopp confirms new Liverpool contract in message to fans

Jurgen Klopp officially confirmed that he will stay on at Liverpool as the head coach for another two years, keeping him at the side until the summer of 2026.

The German noted that keeping his key coaching staff around him and his wife, Ulla, wishing to remain longer were key parts of the decision to extend his current terms.

It’s the best piece of news fans could have been given – which says a great deal considering that the Merseysiders remain in contention for a historic quadruple.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

The boss has a special message for you… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T4vFwYFN9p — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2022