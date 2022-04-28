(Video) Unai Emery vows to make Liverpool ‘suffer’ in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final

It wasn’t the best first leg for Unai Emery’s Villarreal team but they will be hopeful of overturning our lead, when the teams face each other in Spain.

Speaking with BT Sport after the game, the 50-year-old said: “We can’t say anything about their victory because they deserve it and the first half for us was really good but we didn’t achieve some things in attack to do good counter-attacks and good transitions.

“They had two or three chances to score but we defended the box and the goal better than we did in the second half.

“But the second half was the same, they pushed and they deserved to score. 2-0 is a good result for them.

“For us, it’s not really a good result, but we are going to try to dream to do something different at home with our supporters.

“The match next week will be very, very different than tonight.

“Obviously it’s very difficult. After they made it 2-0, you can go to try to score one goal.

“We tried but when they have space to do transitions and with the players like they have, it’s more important to try to do that next week at home.

“We’ll change something maybe tactically, but I think they are going to suffer more than tonight in the next leg.”

It’s certainly going to be a different game in the Estadio de la Cerámica, with the team in yellow needing to score at least two goals against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

We will need to ensure we remain focused at the task on hand and don’t let complacency affect our performance, as we aim to reach the final in Paris.

Let’s hope we can get an early goal, win the game and then book a place in our third final of the season!

"They [Liverpool] are going to suffer more than tonight in Villarreal." Unai Emery insists he'll change a few things about his side as they look to overhaul a two-goal deficit on home soil. 🎙 @TheDesKelly #UCL pic.twitter.com/z3uiz3DTrm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2022

