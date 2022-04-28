(Video) Virgil van Dijk admits the quadruple chances are ‘looking good’ but reminds supporters ‘we have only the Carabao Cup’

League Cup won, FA Cup final booked, second in the league and leading in the Champions League semi-finals but Virgil van Dijk is remaining calm about our quadruple hopes.

Speaking with beIN SPORTS, the 30-year-old said: “We can’t deny that we are in a good place, as a club and as players.

“If you look at the fitness of the squad, it’s looking good and we can’t deny it but we have only the Carabao Cup at the moment.

“We want to achieve great things with this group and we still have the possibility to do this, so we’ll go for it.

“We’ll go for it and enjoy every bit of it and if we’re on the right side of it, we’ll enjoy it even more, if not – then we have to work even harder next year”.

It’s all great to listen to and read, the mentality that these players have and that Jurgen Klopp has instilled within them is amazing.

We desperately want to win everything we can this season but it could still all end up with just the Carabao Cup, so the players can’t get ahead of themselves.

As fans, we can believe that the impossible could happen but the squad can only take it all one game at a time.

You can watch van Dijk’s full interview via @beINSPORTS_EN on Twitter:

🗣️ "We only have the Carabao Cup at the moment… We want to achieve great things with this group and still have the possibility to do this, we'll go for it!"@VirgilvDijk's full-time thoughts, including a message for @NDJ_Official 😆 🎤 @AndyKerrtv#beINUCL #UCL #LIVVIL #LFC pic.twitter.com/HxpTISbN8v — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 27, 2022

