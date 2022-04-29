‘Always in my heart’ – Alberto Moreno sends heartfelt Liverpool message following his return to Anfield as a Villarreal player

Alberto Moreno has took to his Twitter account to send a heartfelt message to Liverpool Football Club.

The Spaniard was back at Anfield on Wednesday night as his Villarreal side fell to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final clash.

Our former No. 18 posted images of himself alongside Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk with the caption, “thanks, Anfield. Was very emotional to see you again. Always in my heart @LFC ❤️ #ynwa.”

READ MORE: Gary Lineker’s superb seven-word response to Jurgen Klopp extending his Liverpool contract

Moreno wasn’t named in the matchday squad as he continues to recover from a knee injury, but he still made the trip to Merseyside and some of our stars were clearly delighted to see the full-back.

Between 2014 and 2019, the 29-year-old made 141 appearances for the club with one of his most memorable moments coming when he scored a wonderful solo goal against Spurs at White Hart Lane during his debut season.

It’s always great to see our former players and it would’ve been nice for him to receive a proper ovation had he been fit enough to play for Unai Emery’s side.

We wish him all the best for the future.

You can see his lovely tweet below via his Twitter page.

Thanks, Anfield. Was very emotional to see you again. Always in my heart @LFC ❤️ #ynwa pic.twitter.com/0HdAJnvjr9 — Alberto Moreno (@18albertomp) April 28, 2022

#Ep46 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): Tsimikas exit rumour, Emery’s warning… & more!