Ex-Anfield favourite claims other clubs should follow in the footsteps of Liverpool and emulate the Reds’ ‘blueprint’

Peter Crouch has claimed Tottenham Hostpur, Arsenal and Manchester United should all follow in Liverpool’s footsteps and emulate the work Jurgen Klopp has done at Anfield.

The German has won seven trophies with the Reds since arriving back in 2015 and has the Merseyside outfit in contention to complete an historic quadruple this term, but former Anfield favourite Crouch thinks Klopp’s project should be the ‘blueprint for other clubs’.

“Hiring Jurgen Klopp is number one, recruitment of the players, but the players have to have the right attitude, the right age, the hunger to succeed at such a great football club. To see where they were when he (Klopp) took over, lots of people deserve credit behind the scenes, but from where they were to where they are now, it is absolutely chalk and cheese,” Crouch said (as quoted by The Boy Hotspur).

“I think it should be a blueprint for other clubs that are behind [them], like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham, they are in a similar situation as to what Liverpool were a few years ago.”

It’s certainly easier said than done to emulate what Klopp has done – we were a mediocre side with a bang average squad when he replaced Brendan Rodgers six and a half years ago.

Now, we’re arguably the best team in the world.

He’s worked wonders in the transfer market with every single one of his signings, bar Loris Karius, contributing positively to the cause at some point during their time at the club.

In addition to this, with the assistance of outgoing Michael Edwards and his soon-to-be replacement Julian Ward, we’ve cleverly managed our outgoings and earned impressive fees for many of our fringe players, especially during Klopp’s earlier years.

Every club would love to follow in our footsteps, but not every side is lucky enough to have a manager like our German boss.

With yesterday’s announcement that he’s remaining at the club until 2026, we can’t wait to see what the future holds.

It’s an exciting time to be a Red.

