Ex-Red who ‘adored Bill Shankly’ says Jurgen Klopp is ‘exactly the same’ and shares his delight at the contact extension

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool as a legend but how close is he to the best managers we’ve ever had?

Speaking on 5 Live Drive, John Aldridge spoke about his adoration for the German: “What a manager, look at what he’s done for the club, the respect he has with the fans is immense.

“When great managers leave, you see clubs fall away. Take the demise of Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

“You feared that could happen to Liverpool when Jurgen went. It’s magnificent for the club.

“Liverpool is a very different city to most around the UK, they are very passionate people who stand up for themselves.

“Jurgen’s the same. What you see is what you get. He’s very humble, a really nice bloke, but he’s passionate about what he wants to do.

“As a kid I adored Bill Shankly. Klopp is now revered in exactly the same way.”

It’s a big name to be put up against and Bill Shankly will forever be a figurehead at our great club, the German is on his way to matching him though.

This is an era of cut throat managerial decisions and staying in a job for 10 years is unheard of, if the former Borussia Dortmund man wins more major trophies over the next four years – he could very much leave as the best.

The 54-year-old won’t be thinking about personal glory but in the legendary Scot and Bob Paisley, he has really attainable legacies that could be challenged – what more praise do you want!

