Exclusive: 22-year-old ‘very interested in Liverpool’ – Reds’ agent contact confirmed by journalist who broke news on ‘complete player’

Liverpool’s contact with Aurelien Tchouameni’s agent has been confirmed with the player ‘very interested’ in the club, the Empire of the Kop can exclusively reveal.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a switch to the red half of Merseyside in recent weeks, and Jurgen Klopp is said to be a massive fan of the 22-year-old.

“For the moment, there is just some contact with his agent. Monaco knows it too. The player is very interested in Liverpool,” Santi Aouna shared.

“If Aurelien Tchouameni has managed to become regular in his performances, it is also because over time he has settled into a role that suits him better.

“Positioned higher on the pitch, his athletic and technical abilities allow him to bring a real plus offensively without neglecting defensive tasks. He is mature in and off the pitch. Complete player.”

Reports of the Reds’ interest in the midfielder have also been backed up by the Daily Mail’s Dominic King, who noted that Real Madrid remain the favourites to secure his signature come the end of the season.

If our superb recruitment team (set to follow the lead of Michael Edwards’ understudy, Julian Ward, from the summer onwards) can manage to negotiate the asking price close to the £42m figure previously touted, we certainly wouldn’t be quick to rule us out of the race.

Able to offer something beyond his defensive duties as a holding midfielder too, Tchouameni comes across as a versatile midfield option with more strings to his bow than perhaps many first assumed.

It would be music to Klopp and the coaching staff’s ears, with us very much valuing midfield options that can be moulded to fulfill various functions and tactical demands.

