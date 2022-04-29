Gary Lineker’s superb seven-word response to Jurgen Klopp extending his Liverpool contract

Gary Lineker took to his Twitter account last night to provide a hilarious response to the news that Jurgen Klopp has extended his Liverpool contract until 2026.

The German’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season but after yesterday’s developments, Reds supporters will have the pleasure of watching their side under the leadership of the former Borussia Dortmund boss for a further two seasons.

Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, Klopp’s right-hand men, have also agreed to remain on Merseyside and continue the superb work that they’ve done in recent years.

Liverpool’s official Twitter account confirmed the news yesterday afternoon with our boss revealing that his wife Ulla was a huge reason why he signed a new deal.

READ MORE: The five words Lijnders told Klopp on contract extension prospect that helped convince German to sign new deal

Replying to a tweet reporting the news from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Lineker joked: “Don’t know what they see in him.”

Since the 54-year-old arrived at L4 in 2015, he’s guided the club to Champions League, Premier League and League Cup success as well as lifting the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

This season has the potential to be the greatest in the club’s history as Liverpool remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple.

Carabao Cup success was earned back in February and the Merseysiders will meet Chelsea at Wembley next month in the FA Cup final.

In addition to this, the Reds are one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race with five games to play and also have one foot in the Champions League final after the 2-0 semi-final first leg victory over Villarreal on Wednesday.

Yesterday was a great day for the club and we can’t wait to see what happens in the coming weeks, months and years under the leadership of such a boss manager.

You can see the Match of the Day host’s tweet below:

Don’t know what they see in him. https://t.co/kU0kNbOCKw — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 28, 2022

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?