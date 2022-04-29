‘He can build a better team’ – Darren Bent explains why Arsenal’s perfect manager would be Jurgen Klopp rather than Pep Guardiola

Darren Bent has explained why he believes Jurgen Klopp would be a better manager for Arsenal compared to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Discussing the matter on talkSPORT, Bent was questioned who he believed was the better manager between the German and the Spaniard.

“Ooh, tough. Are Arsenal in the state they are now? Then I’m going Klopp. He can build a better team, whereas Pep is still an incredible coach. That genius when it comes to thinking about the game,” Bent told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

Klopp and Guardiola are recognised as two of the world’s best managers, and rightly so.

Liverpool and Manchester City have reached incredible levels in recent seasons and are continuing to do so this term – We’re currently one point behind the Cityzens in the Premier League title race and may face the Sky Blues in the Champions League final if we can both successfully navigate our way through our respective semi-final ties.

For us, there is no debate for who the better manager is, even if we do have respect for Guardiola and all he has achieved.

When Klopp took over for the Reds back in 2015, we were in serious need of change.

We were struggling to regularly qualify for the Champions League and had a mediocre squad at best, when Guardiola took over at the Etihad the following year, they already had a league winning squad capable of challenging on numerous fronts.

The ex-Barca boss has also received significantly more financial backing from City’s owners whilst Klopp has become accustomed to.

Both managers are continuing to push one another to incredible levels and it’s great for the English game and football in general – let’s hope Klopp can come out on top in the battle between the two bosses this season as our quadruple hopes still remain.

