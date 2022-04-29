‘He will not be ready for tomorrow’ – Klopp shares Liverpool fitness update on three stars ahead of Newcastle trip

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Kostas Tsimikas returned to team training yesterday, with Curtis Jones potentially set to feature today.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Neil Jones, with Bobby Firmino set to face some further time spent on the sidelines as his injury struggles continue.

Kostas Tsimikas back available for Liverpool this weekend after illness. Curtis Jones not yet back training but could be today. Roberto Firmino still out.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 29, 2022

🗣️"He will not be ready for tomorrow." Jurgen Klopp shares a fitness update on Firmino, Jones and Tsimikas 🤕 #LFC pic.twitter.com/9aqrFhMjsN — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 29, 2022

The Merseysiders did manage to rotate some of their options during the 2-0 Champions League victory over Villarreal midweek, which could pay dividends for the side ahead of a trip to Newcastle.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp makes Salah & Mane contract admissions after agreeing fresh terms with Liverpool

As things stand, we have more than enough firepower to carry us through the next handful of games or so, as was well-demonstrated by Divock Origi’s superb cameo appearance against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Ideally, nonetheless, we’d like to see the Brazilian international back available in the squad as soon as is possible given his importance as a rotational option – not to mention the value of his link-up play.

For the moment, we’ll just have to content ourselves with a world-class array of options in Mo Salah and Co.

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?