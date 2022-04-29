‘I don’t want to be facing any of our strikers’ – Virgil van Dijk marvels at Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ attacking options

Virgil van Dijk has admitted he wouldn’t like to come up against any of Liverpool’s attacking players and claimed the club is in a ‘good moment’ heading into the final weeks of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still have the potential to complete a historic quadruple and defeated Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

“They are so important for us at the moment. I don’t want to be facing any of our strikers, to be fair,” Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Diogo from the bench, Luis, Mo, Sadio, it’s incredible, Divock the last game. We are in a good moment, everyone is pushing each other and we’ll try to keep that going, and the amount of work they put in is incredible as well.”

READ MORE: ‘Always in my heart’ – Alberto Moreno sends heartfelt Liverpool message following his return to Anfield as a Villarreal player

We now appear to have more strength-in-depth than ever before under Jurgen Klopp.

Mo Salah is the Premier League’s top goalscorer and assister whilst Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have 41 goals between them across all competitions this season.

The arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January looks to have reinvigorated the squad and the options we have in the attacking department are quite literally frightening.

When competing on all four fronts, like we are this season, it’s imperative for the manager to have a number of options.

As our No. 4 rightly pointed out, our attacking players work so hard for the team and really are selfless.

You will often see Mo Salah and Sadio Mane back on the edge of their own area defending or hunting players down closer to their own goal than the opponents.

Our big Dutch centre half is vitally important, though, and we’ll need a combination of sublime attacking showings and solid defensive displays to ensure we finish the season as successfully as possible.

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?