‘I never get bored of watching Liverpool’ – Eddie Howe full of praise for Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of the Reds’ trip to Newcastle

Liverpool head into tomorrow’s lunchtime Premier League clash with Newcastle United one point behind league leaders Manchester City with five games to play.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has labelled Jurgen Klopp’s side as incredible and knows his players will have to be at their best to get something from the game.

“We know that nothing but our best tomorrow – and I’d probably say better than we’ve delivered so far – will be good enough,” he said (via Newcastle World).

“I’ve watched Liverpool in depth for a long period of time and they’re just an incredible team. They have a way of winning games even when they’re not at their best, which is probably the hallmark of a great team, and when they’re at their best, they’re almost unstoppable.

“We don’t quite know what Liverpool we’ll face, but we have to concentrate on us. We have to be perfect defensively and we have to give them a threat the other way. We have to give them things to think about in an attacking sense. I think we have the players to do that, it’s just whether we can get out players at their very best levels.”

The Reds head into the game off the back of a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the first leg of our Champions League semi-final clash.

Following our success in the Carabao Cup in February and our FA Cup final appearance that awaits us next month, we remain in contention for a historic quadruple.

Since Klopp’s arrival on Merseyside back in 2015, his side has become known for playing ‘heavy metal football’ and Howe was asked whether he wants his side to one day play with a similar style. “If it brings the results he’s got then I’ll call it whatever you want,” the 44-year-old said. “He’s done an incredible job and his style of football is very good to watch. I never get bored of watching Liverpool, they’re very intense, they do attack very well and press very well. I don’t think you ever get dull games with their teams and that’s credit to Jurgen and his coaching team. Taking elements of their game into ours would be very beneficial.” Hopefully we can pick up all three points at St. James Park and have the Newcastle boss praising our performance after the game. We defeated the Tyneside outfit 3-1 at Anfield in the return fixture back in December but did trail early on through a Jonjo Shelvey goal. They did pose us some problems on the day so we should be more than aware of the threat the hosts will pose. It will be a serious challenge for us but the prospect of returning to the top of the table, even if it’s only for a few hours, should be enough motivation for the lads.

