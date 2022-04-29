Ibou Konate says he may ‘shed tears on the pitch’ after learning a ‘dream come true’ moment occurred by the Liverpool fans

It’s something that most footballers would love to happen and Ibou Konate has joined the list of having his name sung by the Liverpool fans.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 22-year-old was informed his name was chanted against Villarreal and he said: “No! Really? You will have to show me!”

“To hear that and to learn that from you, I am a bit embarrassed to be honest! I hadn’t noticed it but thinking about it, it is a dream come true.

“To have Anfield chanting your name, it’s really a dream come true.

“You will have to show me the footage and I will listen out for it! I don’t want to shed tears on the pitch about it, but it is a big thing.”

The innocence of the fact the Frenchman didn’t even realise that it had happened, was great.

When you see our No.5 on the pitch, it’s so easy to forget how young he is and that this is his first year in England.

New country, new surroundings and new players haven’t affected the Parisian one bit and he is taking everything in his stride on Merseyside.

