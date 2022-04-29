“I’m going to do that next season” – Jamie Carragher promises to do something he’s never done as a Liverpool fan

It’s a dream of most Liverpool fans around the world and surprisingly something that club legend Jamie Carragher has never accomplished.

Speaking on the Its A Funny Old Life podcast (at 01:00:15), the 44-year-old said: “I need to go in the Kop actually, my son goes in the Kop all the time.

“I’ve never been in the Kop as a Liverpool fan, I’ve been as an Everton fan as a kid, I used to get up there in the standing up one.

“I’m going to do that next season”.

For any supporters nearby when it happens it will certainly be a day to remember for them, never mind our former defender.

Our former No.23 was a guest of Joe Symes, whose podcast has gone viral following his appearance on the Liverpool website and for having Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones as guests.

It was great to see the Bootle-born pundit appear as promised and it’s a great listen, covering his entire career and touching on the current squad.

Podcast chat @ItAFunnyOldLife with local aspiring journalist Joe Symes who covers @Bootle_FC and has his own podcast that he wants to go viral! Let’s make sure it does!! https://t.co/weLlrCVMq7 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 29, 2022

