Jamie Carragher on “the one position” he wants Liverpool to strengthen in the summer to add “something that we need”

Despite there only being a matter of weeks left of this season and three trophies still to fight for, Jamie Carragher has looked towards where Liverpool need to strengthen in the summer.

Speaking on the Its A Funny Old Life podcast (at 01:17:07), the 44-year-old said: “I just think in the summer, I think the one position would be midfield for me.

“I think if you look at our first-choice midfield now you’ve got: Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago there all around 30, there all around there.

READ MORE: “I’m going to do that next season” – Jamie Carragher promises to do something he’s never done as a Liverpool fan

“Obviously Naby Keita’s done very well against Man City but you can never fully trust him injury wise and the other three are all that age, Milner’s obviously a lot older now and I think Oxlade-Chamberlain will move on.

“You’ve got Curtis Jones there but I just think one more who’s around the 23/24 age to go in there is probably something that we need”.

It’s likely to be a summer of transition in the midfield and some players could leave, others handed more responsibility in the coming year and more being handed less game time.

Perhaps this is the time to go and land a promising young midfielder who can be at the club for five years but they’re also ready to feature straight away.

There are many names being linked but the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youri Tielemans and Frenkie de Jong could all possibly add to the squad.

Our former No.23 was a guest of Joe Symes, whose podcast has gone viral following his appearance on the Liverpool website and for having Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones as guests.

It was great to see the Bootle-born pundit appear as promised and it’s a great listen, covering his entire career and touching on the current squad.

Make sure to follow @ItAFunnyOldLife on Twitter, subscribe to his YouTube channel ‘Its A Funny Old Life Podcast’ and have a look at his website, so that you don’t miss the next upload!

Podcast chat @ItAFunnyOldLife with local aspiring journalist Joe Symes who covers @Bootle_FC and has his own podcast that he wants to go viral! Let’s make sure it does!! https://t.co/weLlrCVMq7 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 29, 2022

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?