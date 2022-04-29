Jose Enrique reveals who he’s supporting in tomorrow’s clash between Liverpool and Newcastle and provides his score prediction

Jose Enrique has revealed he’s supporting Liverpool in tomorrow’s battle between two of his former sides at St. James Park.

Newcastle welcome Jurgen Klopp’s side in what is a huge clash for the Reds as a win (or a draw) would see them leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table for at least a few hours.

But our former full-back is aware that the Toon Army will pose a serious challenge in the lunchtime kick-off.

Speaking to Lord Ping (via the Newcastle Chronicle), Enrique said: “It’s going to be a very difficult game for both sides. Newcastle are chasing top 10, which is crazy considering their situation in January before Eddie signed the players he wanted with more to come in the summer.

“I think football is about the mentality of players, as well as their ability and physical attributes, and at the moment Newcastle believe in themselves a lot so it’s going to be a very, very tough game for Liverpool.

“I don’t think there’ll be many goals, I hope Liverpool get the three points and I think Liverpool will win 2-1. Newcastle are playing with confidence but Liverpool are where they are, they’re one of the best teams in the world so I think they’ll win.”

Eddie Howe has done a great job in the North East since replacing Steve Bruce in November of last year.

The Magpies were five points from safety when he took charge, but with five games remaining of the season, they’re now sat ninth in the table and a whopping 14 points clear of the drop zone.

Newcastle will be licking their lips at the prospect of derailing our title charge so we need to ensure that we’re right on it from the start.

Klopp may be tempted to make changes from the side that defeated Villarreal 2-0 on Wednesday night in order to freshen things up and ensure we’re at our best.

Let’s hope our former No. 3’s prediction is correct, although another clean sheet would be nice as well!

