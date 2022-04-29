Jurgen Klopp makes Salah & Mane contract admissions after agreeing fresh terms with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp admitted that his renewed contract, along with his coaching staff’s, would be ‘important’ news for his players in response to a question over the futures of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The German’s press conference comments were relayed online in a tweet from Goal’s Neil Jones, with the pair’s contracts remaining set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Klopp on Salah/Mane contract negotiations "It's all fine. My relationship with both is great. I think that knowing who the manager/coaching staff is, is important. If it's a positive sign for the boys, great, but I don't think it [his deal] is the one decisive thing."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 29, 2022

The No.11’s contract talks are said to remain ongoing, though a breakthrough has yet to be reached between the two parties.

Given how our Senegalese international’s form has skyrocketed after the AFCON tournament following a positional change, we’d have to imagine that there is increasing confidence in the Liverpool camp with regard to extending his future too.

Both attackers will be in their 30s in the summer, which would traditionally raise alarm bells for clubs over the possibility of a stark decline in performance.

If anything, however, it’s become increasingly apparent that both options could extend their best playing years into their early, if not mid, 30s, which would bode extremely well for us going forward.

