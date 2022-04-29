Jurgen Klopp on the importance of Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz signing new deals at Liverpool until 2026

We haven’t just secured the next four years of Jurgen Klopp but his coaching staff are going to be alongside him too.

It’s fair to say a deal wouldn’t have been done without them and the boss spoke (via the club website) about Peter Krawietz first: “Pete and I are like an old couple! I know Pete would have stayed, but with him it is the same – with family and all these kind of things, the kids are in school, so these kind of things we had to sort, of course.

“My story with Pete goes back many years now to our time together at FSV Mainz and Borussia Dortmund and I’m so happy it will continue for a few more years.

READ MORE: Ex-Red who ‘adored Bill Shankly’ says Jurgen Klopp is ‘exactly the same’ and shares his delight at the contact extension

“What this guy sees on a football pitch is remarkable, really. I don’t know how he does it, but it’s a talent and one that Liverpool FC are better for having.

“I have watched Pete develop as a coach over our years together and since we both came to Liverpool, I have really seen his influence and talent grow and grow. He is an outstanding and priceless coach”.

The 54-year-old then discussed the role of Pep Lijnders: “As for Pep, wow. I have been lucky enough to meet many, many people in football during my time in the game and I don’t think I have ever met anyone with the energy and enthusiasm he has for this game.

“I think I have said in the past, there is nothing he does not know about this sport. His passion for it is remarkable and his enthusiasm in training each day is infectious. Since he came back to us in 2018, it has been a privilege to watch him grow and, for sure, he has a long and successful career ahead of him in football.

“I have said before I am the luckiest guy in the world to work with my players each day – and the same can be said of my staff. Not just Pep and Pete, but all the people at the AXA Training Centre who each day make such a big commitment to trying to make us the best we can possibly be”.

All the headlines will rightly be about the German but he is very much part of a team of brilliant coaches, we may not see the work first-hand but the importance is immeasurable.

The silent partner in the coach that followed the boss from Borussia Dortmund and a budding coach that could very much take the top job one day, it’s a great duo that we have behind the man in the hotseat.

We have four more years of one of the best coaching teams ever assembled!

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?