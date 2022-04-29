Jurgen Klopp ready to hand out five new deals following his own contract extension – Report

Following yesterday’s news that Jurgen Klopp has agreed to extend his stay at Liverpool for a further two years until 2026, the German boss is now reportedly preparing to hand out five new contracts.

The report, from the Mirror’s David Maddock, claims Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Naby Keita and veteran James Milner may now all extend their stays on Merseyside with all of his stars possessing the hunger to continue their impressive form for many years to come.

A huge concern is the fact that both Salah and Mane’s current deals are set to expire at the end of next season.

They are extremely vital players for us and have guaranteed us a serious amount of goals each season for many years now.

With our No. 10 at 30 years of age and the Egyptian King at 29, some would claim that they are beginning to age, but their performances show no signs of ageing.

It’s clear that Klopp is also planning for the future as well with the more recent signings of 25-year-old stars Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz very much ready to star for the club both now and for the future.

Although Bobby Firmino is a huge fan’s favourite, the Brazilian has lost his regular starting spot in the starting XI and has been hampered with a couple of injuries so far this term.

READ MORE: Ex-Anfield favourite claims other clubs should follow in the footsteps of Liverpool and emulate the Reds’ ‘blueprint’

Naby Keita, meanwhile, has found himself in and out of the team in recent weeks but has shown glimpses of his ability.

He arrived from RB Leipzig in 2018 and although he’s yet to reach his full potential, he is only 27-years-old and the club may therefore be tempted to retain his services.

Premier League legend James Milner will see his current deal expire in the summer, but Klopp is reportedly willing to offer the No. 7 another 12-month deal.

He’s vitally important in the dressing room and for the younger players in the squad, even if he doesn’t earn as many minutes as he’d probably like.

He is a real professional and we’d love to see him stay at the club for a little longer.

A huge summer is on the horizon for the club off the pitch, but first we need to ensure that we finish the season with as much silverware as possible.

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?