Newcastle United to be without five first-team players as they host Liverpool in the Premier League’s weekend opener

Liverpool head to face Newcastle United with the full knowledge that a victory is needed, to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

Ahead of the match, Magpies’ boss Eddie Howe provided an update on his squad’s fitness (via the club website): ‘He does not expect Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson to be back available for the encounter at St. James’ Park, however, and Ryan Fraser is not yet in training following a hamstring issue.

‘Howe said of Trippier and Wilson: “We definitely won’t rush them back. We won’t put them at risk but if they’re fit we’ll use them like any other player. I think that’s important. They’ve had targets and goals to hit and when you’re injured it’s important you have those things.

“Kieran we’ve seen on the grass and he’s trained with us for one session. Callum isn’t quite there yet but he’s edging closer and is doing a lot of work with the sports science team.”

‘He added: “Ryan has been out on the grass but he’s not trained. We’re taking it careful with him as hamstring injuries are notoriously difficult. Will he play again this season? I’m not sure at this moment in time but it’s not a serious injury.”.

In summary, that means that Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser join an already missing Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden – with all five expected to miss the game.

There are some senior names missing from their squad but with the mood in St. James’ Park being so good at the moment, it will still be a very tough trip for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Let’s hope the absentees have a telling affect on the performance and we can leave the North East with all three points.

