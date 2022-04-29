“That is Thiago” – Guillem Balague on the importance of Thiago Alcantara in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team

Guillem Balague has spent many years watching Thiago Alcantara’s performances in Spain and is a big fan of his role in Liverpool.

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live’s Euro Leagues podcast, the 53-year-old said: “Liverpool realised that they were facing more and more teams that defend very deep and very compact.

“A way to sort that out is quick transitions and they do that, but they stop that as well because teams tend to have a lot of players behind the ball.

READ MORE: Newcastle United to be without five first-team players as they host Liverpool in the Premier League’s weekend opener

“When you have been asked to go through the middle, who is the one who is comfortable doing that with the short passes and the short moves? That is Thiago.

“Liverpool have become better by having this new layer and Thiago is helping Liverpool be better because is he completely comfortable doing that kind of football.”

There won’t be many surprised gasps when they hear that our No.6 has been praised again and that is testament to the influence he is having on our side.

The Spanish journalist and pundit has rightly picked out his role in unpicking stubborn defences though and that has been a factor of our recent brilliant performances.

Long may this form of the 31-year-old last and let’s hope it takes us to three more trophies this season!

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?