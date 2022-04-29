Three reasons behind Klopp’s decision to agree Liverpool contract extension

Liverpool fans have several individuals to thank for Jurgen Klopp’s decision to extend his Anfield future, prime amongst them being the German’s wife, Ulla, and assistant boss, Pep Lijnders.

According to the latest report from The Athletic on the matter, however, there were a handful of other factors beyond the influence of the pair in his decision-making, including the impact of COVID-19, details of his house-build in Germany and the club’s support after his mother’s passing.

“It had been the plan for the couple to return to Germany in 2024 but the house Klopp and his wife are building there won’t be finished by then,” Simon Hughes and David Ornstein wrote for The Athletic.

“COVID-19 has also made Klopp rethink. The pandemic has made him feel like he has missed 18 months of his career, given the obstacles he has faced on the pitch.

“The world in which he operated during this period also made him consider what life might be like after Liverpool, possibly in semi-retirement – and without the regular contact with the sport he loves and the close relationships that brings.

“Last summer, he took nearly eight weeks off because of the European Championship and this gave him the time to do a lot of the things he wanted to do, including family visits and trips away.

“This brought a period of reflection where he was able to get his head around the 2020/21 season, one which nearly collapsed amid the testing personal circumstances of his mother’s death back in Germany.

“The club he served, he concluded, had let him breathe but key figures had also been there to give him a huge when he needed one.

“In conclusion, he felt people at Liverpool cared about him and perhaps he had not reciprocated their kindness because he had been so down about his performance as a coach.”

The 54-year-old’s fresh terms will keep him at the side until the summer of 2026, much to the delight of fans on social media and beyond.

It should be noted that many a supporter is more than aware of how the circumstances went against us in our prior campaign, with an injury crisis devastating our squad.

To blame Klopp for such ill fortune would be incredibly bad form on our part, particularly after the former Mainz boss helped engineer a terrific end of season run that culminated in a third-place finish in the Premier League and the continuation of Champions League football in the red half of Merseyside.

Frankly, we couldn’t imagine life without Jurgen at the helm of a club he seemed destined to lead.

