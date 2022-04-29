(Video) “Did I lie?” – Etienne Capoue on his pre-match ‘Anfield is hell’ comments, after losing 2-0 to Liverpool

Etienne Capoue was very bold to label Anfield as ‘hell’ in the run-up to the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool.

Villarreal ended up losing the first leg 2-0 and the 33-year-old was asked if the atmosphere lived up to his billing, he said: “Did I lie? I’ll ask you!

“I know this atmosphere here and this team, they showed it again tonight but I think it’s a bad result for us, but we still have a little hope to do it at home.

“It’s like the sheep around the wolves, it was really hard tonight, really hard but at home it will be different… we had bad statistics, yeah!

“Today was not great for us, we had a plan and it didn’t work. Football is magic and we have to play at home with passion, let’s make history!”.

It was an incredibly honest interview from the Frenchman and he seemed to find the loss funny but also had belief that his side can win the second leg.

It’s a refreshing and entertaining reaction to a loss but perhaps not one that you would enjoy your own player having, especially after a game of that magnitude.

Let’s hope we can get the job done in the second-leg and that we get ourselves over the line and into a Paris final.

You can view Etienne Capoue’s post-match interview via @livescore on Twitter:

"We had bad statistics yeah?!" 👀 You don't want to miss Étienne Capoue's post-match interview from last night 😂#UCL pic.twitter.com/FlflmPe7ju — LiveScore (@livescore) April 28, 2022

