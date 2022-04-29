(Video) Jamie Carragher can’t help but sing along with ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as it rings out across Anfield

European nights at Anfield are famed for their amazing atmospheres and our latest enticed Jamie Carragher to sing along.

Ahead of kick-off against Villarreal, the Liverpool fans began to sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and as our club anthem echoed around our famous stadium, thousands joined in with the noise.

Sat in the CBS studios in London was our former defender and the cameras cut to him and he swayed and sung along with the 50,000 others.

It does make you wonder if any of the star pundits ever feel like they miss out on a matchday experience, especially after the Bootle-born star admitted he wanted to sit in the Kop for the first time.

They definitely get paid more than most fans do but the feeling of being stood on our famous stands and partaking in an atmosphere as brilliant as that provided in a Champions League semi-final, money can’t buy that experience.

Whatever your preference though, we can all agree it sounds better with 50,000 than it does from the mouth of one 44-year-old Scouser!

