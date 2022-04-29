(Video) Klopp sends hilarious five-word message to former Liverpool analyst at Newcastle

Posted by
Jurgen Klopp joked ‘we play completely different team’ ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Newcastle United at the weekend.

The German sent the message to former Reds analyst, Mark Leyland, who linked up with an old colleague in Eddie Howe last December.

It was deemed a big loss for the club at the time, with the 54-year-old said to be disappointed to have lost an important member of his backroom staff.

You can catch the clip below:

