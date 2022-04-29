(Video) Thiago Alcantara hands his shirt to young fan on the Kop following Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Villarreal

Following an important win and a brilliant atmosphere, Thiago Alcantara showed his appreciation to the fans by handing his shirt to a young supporter sat on the Kop.

Our No.6 had a brilliant game, that saw him named UEFA player of the match and week, so it’s certainly not a bad shirt to be getting your hands on.

After the match, the father of the youngster shared some images onto his Twitter account and these were later shared by the Spanish midfielder:

READ MORE: (Video) “Did I lie?” – Etienne Capoue on his pre-match ‘Anfield is hell’ comments, after losing 2-0 to Liverpool

It’s safe to say Archie and his Dad Anthony won’t forget that game in a hurry and let’s hope it’s a shirt from a season where we go on to win plenty of silverware.

All Reds are having a great day, week and month following our recent results and the news of Jurgen Klopp’s contract extension – the Dalys’ may be having the best of all of us though.

Brilliant gesture from the 31-year-old and it’s always great to see the players connecting with our amazing fans.

You can watch the video of Thiago via our Twitter account @empireofthekop:

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?