(Video) ‘You can tell by the smile’ – Steven Gerrard weighs in on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool contract extension

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has claimed Liverpool’s most important signing is Jurgen Klopp after the German extended his Anfield contract by a further two years until 2026.

The former Reds captain insisted Klopp deserves the extension and believes the club are on the ‘cusp of something really special’ this season.

The Merseyside outfit lifted the Carabao Cup in February, will compete in the FA Cup final next month, remain one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race and have one foot in the Champions League final after defeating Villarreal in the semi-final first leg clash on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old also claimed Kopites have been ‘craving’ the news of Klopp’s new deal and congratulated the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Liverpool travel to Villa Park on May 10 so our former No. 8 could have a huge impact on our title hopes.

The Villans also visit the Etihad on the final day of the season in a fixture that will offer Gerrard an opportunity to potentially help us out massively depending on how the league table looks at the time.

Although the Huyton-born boss will be fully concentrated on the job he’s doing in the Midlands at the moment, the chance to manage Liverpool will no doubt be one of his long term aspirations.

Gerrard has now been afforded a further 24 months to continue his development as a boss and improve his managerial CV before Klopp calls it a day on his Anfield career.

