Alisson Becker gushes over ‘the foundation of our team’ and ‘key figure in our squad’ Jurgen Klopp

The love our supporters have for Jurgen Klopp appears to be very much shared by all the players who play under him, including Alisson Becker.

Speaking with the official matchday programme before the Villarreal game, the 30-year-old wrote: ‘He is the key figure in our squad. He is the foundation of our team. He is the one who started it all. Our mentality is just like his.

‘He chose all the players in the team, signed most of them, and brought most of them here. He did all that with the club.

‘And [Klopp isn’t just a key figure in this team] because of his qualities as a coach, but also because of the type of person he is, his character.

‘I believe the team benefits a lot from this, both in terms of technical quality and in terms of character, as individuals.

‘He is the person who keeps us united and who is responsible for reminding us in the decisive moments of how strong we are together and united, and he is also the one keeping our feet on the ground, so we’re not distracted by the good results that we’ve been getting over the past few years’.

To hear this praise from our No.1, although maybe not surprising in the content, it’s so great to hear that the German is as influential as we all feel he is.

There’s no doubt that we have some amazing players in our squad but without the 54-year-old, and his coaching staff, it’s hard to imagine they would be as good as they are now.

It’s a brilliant cohesion of amazing players and staff but it does feel that the boss is the glue that holds the whole club together.

