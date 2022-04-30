Carragher labels two Liverpool defenders ‘outstanding’ after Newcastle win – neither are Van Dijk

Jamie Carragher praised the performances of Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson after Liverpool’s latest victory over a stubborn Newcastle outfit.

The former Reds defender was keen to pay tribute to the pair on Twitter, with the former having been favoured over Trent Alexander-Arnold to grant the first-choice right back some much needed rest.

Joe Gomez & Andy Robertson outstanding 🔥#NEWLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 30, 2022

In a game where Jurgen Klopp employed some perhaps unexpected, but necessary, rotations in acknowledgement of the club’s 12:30 kick-off against the St. James’ Park-based outfit, it was a highly impressive outing as the visitors continue to pressure Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

To give credit where credit is due, Gomez, in particular, was absolutely outstanding on the right-flank for us, with the Englishman failing to put a foot wrong with his defensive duties all game.

In a season where the ludicrous levels reached by the likes of Mo Salah and Thiago Alcantara will often dominate headlines, it’s more than worthwhile to highlight just how vital our fringe men have been across various points of our 2021/22 campaign.

