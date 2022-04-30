Crouch tips two ‘standout’ Liverpool stars to compete for Ballon d’Or

Peter Crouch has backed both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah to be top contenders for the Ballon d’Or individual award.

The former Red suggested that the potential acquisition of further silverware beyond the Carabao Cup this term could work in the attackers’ favour.

“Mane’s a great shout,” the former Reds striker was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “He’s won the AFCON already, and if he goes on to win the Champions League, the Premier League and if Liverpool completes the quadruple then it would almost certainly have to go to a Liverpool player, and then Salah and Mane are your standouts for it.”

The pair have been instrumental for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season, with the Senegalese international’s form having skyrocketed since the AFCON tournament.

67 goal contributions in 88 appearances (across all competitions) is a tremendous collective rate from our first-choice wide men, with our No.10’s lethality in front of goal having significantly improved since his switch to a more central role.

Though Salah’s form did wane somewhat after his return from Cameroon, the Egyptian’s performances have picked up at exactly the right time in the season as we pursue a historic quadruple haul.

With the former Roma hitman having somehow missed out on individual recognition earlier in the term, we’d like to think an achievement of the magnitude of what we’re aiming for will convince decision-makers to throw their support behind one of our world-class attacking options.

