‘Enjoy your weekend reds’ – Andy Robertson’s message to the fans after helping Liverpool secure three points against Newcastle

It was a big team performance that helped Liverpool claim three points against Newcastle United, with Andy Robertson more than playing his part.

Following the game, Jurgen Klopp singled out the performance of our No.26 and his impressive ‘150 miles per hour sprint’ that had the manager amazed.

The captain of Scotland took to his social media accounts after the match to celebrate the victory with our supporters and send them a message, ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp credits ‘outstanding’ James Milner after his ‘super game’ for Liverpool against Newcastle United

The 28-year-old wrote: ‘3 points and a clean sheet! Enjoy your weekend reds 🙌❤️ #YNWA’.

It’ll be hard to find a Red not having a good weekend, with the result putting us top of the league and our next game being a Champions League semi-final.

Let’s hope the results keep falling our way and that we ensure the end of the season is a full of silverware as possible.

You can view the post via Robertson’s Instagram page:

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?