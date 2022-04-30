Ex-Red on ‘tackle of the season’ that helped Liverpool claim all three points against Newcastle United

Liverpool needed to defend well in order to secure a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United but our biggest tackle was one that led to a goal.

Taking to his Twitter account, ex-Red John Aldridge wrote: ‘What a great 3 points!! Some excellent performances, none other than Milner MOM.

‘Tackle of the season. YNWA’.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp on Andy Robertson’s “150 miles per hour sprint” which he labelled “absolutely exceptional”

High praise from the 63-year-old and it’s fair to say that we can all marvel in the talents of James Milner, particularly after his tackle that preceded Naby Keita’s opening goal.

Despite the joke from Andy Robertson after the game, there won’t be too many that would argue with the decision for our No.7 to win the man of the match award.

This shows the strength of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, even making five changes to our team didn’t halt our ability to perform to a high level and secure an important three points.

You can view Aldridge’s tweet about Liverpool’s win via @Realaldo474 on Twitter:

What a great 3 points !!some excellent performances non other than Milner MOM.Tackle of the season.YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) April 30, 2022

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?