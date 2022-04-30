Exclusive: Ex-Red on Man City star who would ‘worry’ him if Cityzens meet Liverpool in Champions League final

Stan Collymore has pointed to Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City’s biggest threat were Liverpool to meet Pep Guardiola’s men in the Champions League final this year.

Both outfits have made it through to the semi-finals, with the former set to carry a 2-0 first leg lead over Villarreal to Spain for the second leg next week.

“In terms of live, in-game play I think that Kevin De Bruyne still worries me if Liverpool were to play City in a Champions League final,” the former Red exclusively told the Empire of the Kop.

“I think De Bruyne is the kind of player like Mo Salah that if he’s on it on any given day he can blow everybody out of the water.

“So he would be a massive concern going head to head.”

The ex-Nottingham Forest attacker lauded his old club’s backline and front-three, though admitted that the Cityzens’ midfield was superior.

“I’d take Liverpool’s back five, I’d take Liverpool’s front-three (any combination of the front-three) and I’d take Manchester City’s midfield three,” Collymore added.

The Belgian international is most certainly a force to be reckoned with, particularly if feeling in the mood to dictate a game.

That being said, by Collymore’s logic, the Etihad-based side have arguably a great deal more to fear about Jurgen Klopp’s men should the title rivals meet in Paris down the line.

It’s a game for the ages potentially if both clubs look to avoid approaching the potential fixture as a cagey affair given the incredible array of world-class talent on offer.

