Exclusive: Stan Collymore warns Liverpool winning the quadruple could encourage Salah exit

Stan Collymore has warned that Liverpool winning a historic quadruple could have damaging consequences for the club and its hopes of holding on to key man, Mo Salah.

The Egyptian’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023, with there yet to be a clear breakthrough in negotiations with the Reds’ top scorer this term.

“If you get to a position whereby you’ve won everything in one season, how much further is there to go?” the 51-year-old exclusively told the Empire of the Kop.

“That’s a genuine worry, I’m just being honest. If you’ve won a quadruple, every single trophy available to win in a season, and you win the League Cup next year, or the FA Cup, or even the league – that’s coming down.

“Not necessarily in the hearts and minds of Liverpool fans because Liverpool is a club used to winning trophies. Keep winning trophies, doesn’t matter what it is, we in our minds know that to keep being at the forefront of English football, keep winning a trophy a season. That’s always been the Liverpool way.

“But if you’re Mo Salah and you’re sitting back and you say ‘well I’m being offered £400,000-a-week or whatever the deal is at Liverpool and I’m going to be offered similar at whether it be PSG or Real Madrid or Barcelona’ it doesn’t become about money then.

“It becomes ‘can I win a La Liga and Champions League double, can I win a first Champions League for PSG?”

The No.11 has insisted that his future at the club is not specifically dependent on the finances around a new deal, pointing to other factors at play in discussions.

One might presume that the future of Jurgen Klopp would be a significant aspect of any potential agreement, given concerns about what a future without the affable German at the Anfield helm might look like.

Whilst achieving an accomplishment that would be next to impossible to rival could very well encourage key men to seek out a new challenge, we also have to consider the flip side of the debate and the likelihood of players feeling encouraged to stick around at a club with a genuine appetite for silverware.

